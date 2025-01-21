Singer Sid Sriram's Live Concert on February 15 in Hyderabad: Valentines Day Eve

Star singer Sid Sriram delivered many chartbusters in his career such as “Srivalli,” "Neeli Neeli Aakasam,” “Undiporaadhey,” "Samajavaragamana," Nijamene Ne Chebutunna,” Nuvvunte Naa Jathaga," "Vellipomake," "Adiga Adiga," "Maate Vinadhuga," and "Kalavathi,” among many. Known for his soulful numbers, Sid has been a dominant voice in the music industry for nearly a decade and enjoys immense popularity.

The singer is all set to enthrall fans and music lovers with a live concert in Hyderabad on February 15. Hosted by hosted by Move 78 Live, the concert will be held at Boulder Hills, Hyderabad. Ahead of the occasion, Sid Sriram and Move 78 Live CEO Nithin Kanagaraj interacted with the press on Monday.

Speaking at the event, Sid expressed excitement about coming back to Hyderabad for a concert. Expressing his love for Hyderabad, he stated that his singing career took off because of his Telugu fan base. Sid added that the people of Hyderabad have been showing so much love for a decade. “My first show in Hyderabad was in 2020 I guess, and I am happy to be back for another concert now. I can't wait. I have so much love for the language (Telugu) and the music for the songs that I have sung in this industry. The show is going to be special. Hyderabad is a vibrant city and people here hold a special place in my heart. I can’t wait to connect with my fans on February 15."

Sharing his love for the Telugu music industry and fans, Sid Sriram stated that although he was born in Chennai and grew up in the US with Tamil as mother tongue, Telugu has become deeply rooted and special to me. “I am grateful for the love and warmth the people of Hyderabad have shown me over the years."

Nithin Kanagaraj, CEO of Move 78 Live, is excited to host the huge event. He said, "We launched Move 78 Hospitality last year, focusing on F&B and events. When the opportunity to collaborate with Sid Sriram came, we were glad to collaborate. The concert is going to be a grand event, and we are thankful to Sid for the gesture."

Tickets for the concert are available on Paytm Insider and District apps. The organisers revealed that the tickets are fast-filling and urged fans to book early to secure their spots. Exclusive deals on group tickets are also being offered on online platforms.

Mark your calendars for February 15, 2025, and be a part of an unforgettable evening of music with Sid Sriram in Hyderabad.