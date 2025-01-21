Sankranthiki Vasthunam Box Office Collections: 203 Crore Plus Gross Worldwide in First Week, Sets Record

Venkatesh's Sankranthiki Vasthunam, directed by the talented Anil Ravipudi, has made an explosive impact this festive season, leaving an indelible mark on the box office. Released on Pongal, the film has become a record-breaking phenomenon, surpassing all expectations and rewriting the history.

Within just its first week, the film has achieved a monumental feat, becoming the highest-grossing Telugu film (regional) ever released during the festive period. Sankranthiki Vasthunnam grossed an incredible 203 crores+ worldwide in just 7 days.

The movie collected USD 2.3 Million plus , and it is the all-time highest grossing film in USA for the hat-trick combo of- Venkatesh, Anil Ravipudi and Sri Venkateswara Creations.

With its entertaining storyline, Anil Ravipudi mark fun-filled narrative, and Venkatesh’s charismatic performance, the film has captured the hearts of audiences across the globe.

As the trends suggest, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam presented by Dil Raju and produced by Shirish on Sri Venkateswara Creations is set to break even more records and reach unprecedented milestones in the coming days.