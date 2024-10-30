Kriti Kharbanda gives a sneak peek into her wild birthday

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Actress Kriti Kharbanda celebrated her 34th birthday with her husband and actor Pulkit Samrat on Tuesday.

Recently, the actress shared a glimpse of her wild birthday festivities on social media. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kriti posted videos and photos from her jungle safari. She wrote in the caption, “I’m m the luckiest I’ve ever been. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. I’m the humblest I’ve ever been. I’m the most confident I’ve ever been. I’m the best version of myself today, And I know I’m growing because I see so much more room for growth. Another year wiser and happier :) #happybirthday to me I had the best day yesterday. Filled with adventure and love! A wild birthday in the wild!.”

The ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’ actress added, “A big thank you to my family, friends, fans and loved ones for making me feel oh-so-special! P.s. the 2nd to last slide is my favourite. As you can tell, my hands were shaking. I’ve never been more fascinated with the wild! Can’t wait to experience this again!” Kriti’s post features the photos of animals like Tiger, giraffe and peacock. In of the videos, the couple is seen enjoying jungle safari with the actress making a victory sign.

Yesterday, on Kriti Kharbanda’s birthday, Pulkit posted a series of their happy photos.

He wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday Drama Queen! @kriti.kharbanda From sun-up “good mornings” to late-night “why are you still awake” looks, you’re the best version of me and the reason I’ve got my act (mostly) together. With you, life’s like a movie with all the best angles, no filters needed. Here’s to your beauty, chaos, laughter, and some inside jokes that no one else will ever understand Forever spinning in your orbit, PS.” Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, who got married on March 15, celebrated their first Karwa Chauth this year.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.