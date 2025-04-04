Karnataka: Waqf scam 'whistleblower' Anwar Manipaddy receives death threats after Bill passed

Mangaluru, April 4 (IANS) Former Karnataka Minority Commission President and ex-BJP leader Anwar Manipaddy, who exposed alleged Waqf property misappropriations amounting to thousands of crores, has claimed that he is receiving death threats from abroad.

The threats have allegedly intensified following the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill in both Houses of Parliament.

Anwar has informed Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal about the threats. Residing in Mangaluru, Anwar stated that he has been receiving internet and satellite-based threat calls over the past two to three days, with a notable increase in calls since Thursday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during the parliamentary debate on the Bill, had mentioned Karnataka and cited Anwar Manipaddy’s report, which detailed the alleged Waqf scam.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Anwar Manipaddy said, “I am continuously receiving threat calls through the internet. The calls are being made from various locations, and threats are being issued in Hindi, Marathi, English, and other North Indian languages. One caller, speaking in English, warned that I won’t survive for long and said that my own community will ensure that I don’t live much longer.” “They even said, all leaders are against me,” he said.

“I have no issues with my community. I have informed Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal about the threats. I had earlier declined the security provided to me. However, after the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament, the threat calls have resumed. This, I feel, is natural,” he said.

“In today’s times, killing someone is not difficult. I am receiving frequent calls from friends and well-wishers urging me not to step outside and not to allow anyone into my residence. Even relatives in the police department have advised me to remain cautious,” he added.

On the Waqf Amendment Bill, Anwar said that its passage brought him immense satisfaction. “The last day was the happiest moment of my life. The Bill reflects the essence of my report. I had participated in Joint Parliamentary Committee meetings in New Delhi. This amendment has been implemented based on the findings and recommendations of my report,” he claimed.

“I have worked hard for 12 years. I submitted around 7,000 pages of evidence detailing encroachments on Waqf properties. The Lokayukta upheld the report, and the media supported it. Still, no action was taken at the time for various reasons,” he said.

“Now, the Joint Parliamentary Committee had sought several clarifications, which I provided. In 1913, India had around 18 lakh acres of Waqf land, but that has now reduced to 1.80 lakh acres. In Karnataka alone, out of 54,000 acres of Waqf land, 29,000 acres have been encroached,” he explained.

According to Anwar, the Waqf Amendment Bill will put many IAS officers and politicians under scrutiny. “Leaders from all political parties, especially Congress, will be exposed once the Bill is implemented. As encroachments are cleared, several people will face serious consequences,” he said.

“Half of the Muslims who were opposing the Bill have now started supporting it. That is the real trend in India over the past three to four months. Even mullahs have appreciated my work and the Bill, acknowledging my efforts in exposing the encroachments,” he asserted.

Anwar also pointed out specific instances of encroachment in Bengaluru, such as 602 acres in Bellahalli, 400 to 500 acres along Mysuru Road, and the prime Hopcoms property on Lalbagh Road. He added that medical and engineering colleges have also been built on encroached Waqf land.

“All this land must be reclaimed by the government. Those who encroached on Waqf property are nothing but thieves. They must be punished under the provisions of the new Bill. That is my sincere prayer,” he concluded.

Anwar Manipaddy is credited with exposing the Karnataka Waqf Board Land Scam concerning the alleged misappropriation of about Rs 2 lakh crore in Indian property funds, made public by a report submitted by the Karnataka State Minorities Commission in 2012.

In March 2012, Anwar Manippady, the then Chairman of the Karnataka State Minorities Commission, submitted a report to the incumbent chief minister of Karnataka state, D.V. Sadananda Gowda, which alleged that 27,000 acres of land controlled by the Karnataka Waqf Board had either been misappropriated or allocated illegally.

