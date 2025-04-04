PM SVANidhi scheme transforms small shopkeeper’s life in Arrah

Arrah (Bihar), April 4 (IANS) The Prime Minister SVANidhi (PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi) scheme, aimed specifically at street vendors in urban areas, has transformed the life of small shopkeeper Chhote Lal Kesari, a resident of Mahajan Toli in Arrah.

After suffering losses from his betel leaf (Paan) shop, Chhote Lal not only expanded his business using the benefits of this scheme but also took significant steps towards providing higher education for his two daughters and one son.

Sharing his success story, Chhote Lal Kesari told IANS that he opened a betel leaf shop in 2023, but faced considerable losses. During this challenging time, someone informed him about the Prime Minister’s SVANidhi scheme. Without any difficulty, he applied online at the municipal corporation, and soon the loan amount was credited to his account. He then opened a breakfast shop, which proved to be highly profitable.

In an interview with IANS, he said: "Under the scheme, I first received a loan of Rs 10,000. Later, I took Rs 20,000 loan and then a Rs 50,000 loan. With these loan amounts, I am running a breakfast shop. Both my daughters are now receiving a quality education, and my son is also going to school."

Chhote Lal Kesari further informed that during the loan process, he faced no additional costs or bribery. The loan from the scheme was provided with complete transparency. After filling out the form at the municipal corporation, the loan amount was transferred to his account without any delay. This scheme improved his financial condition, and now he can provide a better life for his family.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said: "This scheme has been immensely beneficial for small shopkeepers like us. I sincerely thank Prime Minister Modi for creating such schemes for small traders like me."

Chhote Lal also mentioned that two of his children, his daughters, are studying in 10th and 7th grades, while his son is in the second grade. He added that thanks to the help he received from the scheme, his dream of providing higher education for his daughters is now becoming a reality.

