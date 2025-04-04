Bengal school job cancellation: Completing fresh recruitment within 3 months not possible, says WBSSC Chairman

Kolkata, April 4 (IANS) A day after the Supreme Court upheld the cancellation of 25,753 school jobs in West Bengal, the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) chairman Siddhartha Majumdar on Friday claimed that the completion of the process of filling up the vacant posts is not possible within the next three months.

The WBSSC Chairman said that although it has been widely reported that the apex court has directed filling up the vacant posts within the next three months, nowhere in the order is this deadline visible.

According to him, in the WBSSC panel for 2016, the particular panel which has been cancelled by the apex court in its entirety, a total of 22 lakh candidates appeared for the written examination for the posts of secondary and higher secondary teachers as well as for non-teaching staff in Group-C and Group-D categories, all combined.

"So naturally, the time consumed for selections with so many aspirants will be much more. There is nowhere in the order that the fresh recruitment process will have to be completed within three months. In reality, the process cannot be completed within three months. The time required will depend on how many aspirants will participate in the fresh recruitment process," Majumdar told media persons here.

He, however, added that the work for fresh recruitment has to be pursued on a war footing in the coming days. "We, in the WBSSC, have already conducted a meeting on this matter. A communication on this count has also reached the commission from the state government. But the final decision will be taken if the legal matters are fully clarified," Majumdar said.

He said that from Thursday’s order, it is not yet clear who among the 25,753 will be eligible to participate in the fresh recruitment process and who will be allowed age relaxations in the matter.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.