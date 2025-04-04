Ed Sheeran drops his latest track 'Azizam'

Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has dropped his latest track 'Azizam'.

Sharing the first single from his upcoming album 'Play', Sheeran penned on his Instagram handle, "Azizam is out now. I’m so overwhelmed with the positive reaction to this song and so excited for all the other surprises I have for ya. Hope this sets the scene of the soundtrack to your summer, more to come xx."

The 'Eyes Closed' singer explained the meaning behind 'Azizam'. Talking to Mark Wright and Olly Murs on Heart Breakfast, he divulged the true meaning of his latest number.

He went on to explain, "It is a language called Farsi and it means ‘my dear’ in Farsi. Basically, the producer I was working with, Ilya, is Persian and whilst we were making music he was like ‘let’s make something within the Persian culture.’"

Sharing his views on pushing himself out of his comfort zone, Sheeran added, "It was just fun exploring something completely new. It’s rare this far into my career to be excited by something that I haven’t done before and it felt really new and fresh. It’s one of those ones where you don’t really know how people are going to react and everyone that I played it to was like ‘wow that’s different’ and I think that’s all I’m kind of looking for at the moment."

It is still not known when 'Play' will be made available to the audience.

Meanwhile, the singer's last album, 'Autumn Variations' was released in 2023 and was No. 4 on Billboard’s 200 Albums chart.

Although Sheeran had not come out with an album ever since, he was occupied with his 'Mathematics Tour'. The 'Shape of You' singer even performed in India as part of his ongoing tour that kicked off in April 2022 in Dublin.

The 'Mathematics Tour' is expected to conclude later this year in September in Düsseldorf.

