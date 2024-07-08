Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja OTT Release: Here's When and Where to Watch!

Vijay Sethupathi's "Maharaja" is set for its OTT release following a successful theatrical run. The actor's 50th film, a significant milestone in his career, will premiere on Netflix, much to the excitement of fans!

"Maharaja," starring Vijay Sethupathi, became the talk of the town after its theatrical release on June 14. This movie, marking his 50th, was a career milestone, garnering grand appreciation from audiences and celebrities alike.

For fans who missed it in theatres, here's good news: the movie is ready to debut on Netflix. Netflix announced the news with an Instagram caption: "When his 'Lakshmi' is stolen, hidden secrets come to light. How far will Maharaja go to set things right." They added, "#Maharaja is coming to Netflix on July 12 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi," confirming its multilingual release.

Recently celebrating 25 successful weeks in Tamil theatres, "Maharaja" is poised for a grand OTT release. Reportedly grossing 100 crores against a 20 crore budget, it's touted as Tamil cinema's highest-grossing film this year, surpassing "Ayalaan" (2024).

About "Maharaja":

Vijay Sethupathi's 50th film, "Maharaja," revolves around a barber seeking revenge after his house is robbed. His claim that "Laxmi" is missing puzzles the police, sparking intrigue. Alongside Vijay, the film features stellar performances from Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Munishkanth, Manikandan, and others.

Future Projects of Vijay Sethupathi:

The actor is set to appear in the political period crime thriller "Viduthalai Part 2," directed by Vetrimaaran and co-produced by him, following his role in the first part at the end of 2024. Rumours suggest he's in talks with "Etharkkum Thunindhavan" director Pandiraj for an upcoming project awaiting an official announcement.