Israel considers pilot program to replace Hamas rule in Gaza

Jerusalem, June 9 (IANS) The Israeli war cabinet approved a pilot plan presented by Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant to replace the rule of Hamas in the Palestinian Gaza Strip, the media reported.

According to the plan, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will protect several areas in the northern Gaza Strip and allow the presence of local leadership that should be responsible for running daily life in the Strip.

The IDF will clear the area of Hamas militants and then leave the places and secure them remotely to prevent their return, Xinhua news agency reported.

Then, Israel will allow the arrival of humanitarian aid trucks in coordination with international bodies to transfer the aid to a local body for distribution.

At the same time, the IDF will prevent Hamas from reaching these places.

According to a political source cited by Israel's state-owned Kan TV news, the plan is coming "too little and too late," especially considering the possible imminent disintegration of the war cabinet due to the expected withdrawal of Minister Benny Gantz.

