Flood warnings withdrawn in Sri Lanka

Colombo, June 9 (IANS) Sri Lanka's Irrigation department has withdrawn all flood warnings issued from June 1 near five major rivers of the country, according to a statement from it.

The rivers are Kelani River, Kalu River, Attanagalu Oya, Gin River and Nilwala River, according to the department.

The department said on Saturday that it is constantly monitoring the changes in the rainfall conditions across the country and those of the water levels of major rivers, Xinhua news agency reported.

All the arrangements have been made to issue prior warnings and information of flood situation as necessary, the department added.

The Meteorological Department said in its latest forecast that the prevailing rainy condition in the southwestern part of the island is expected to enhance to some extent in the next few days from Saturday.

According to the disaster management centre, 282,797 people remain affected by adverse weather conditions due to rain-related disasters.

