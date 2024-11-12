Donald Trump's Cabinet: Vivek Ramaswamy In or Out?

Donald Trump, who was elected President in the U.S. Presidential Election, is set to officially assume office in January 2025. In the meantime, he is consulting on the composition of his administration. Reports indicate that Trump is considering Marco Rubio, a close ally, for the crucial position of Secretary of State.

Earlier, there had been discussions about appointing Indo-American Vivek Ramaswamy as Secretary of State. Now, with Rubio's name emerging, speculation has begun regarding what role Ramaswamy might be assigned.

Vivek Ramaswamy had contested for the Republican Party's presidential nomination but withdrew from the race after modest support and openly endorsed Trump. At the time, there was speculation that, should Trump win, Ramaswamy would secure a key cabinet position.

On the other hand, Rubio played a significant role in Trump’s presidential campaign. He has served in the Senate since 2010. It is also noteworthy that Trump publicly stated he would not include fellow Indo-American Nikki Haley in his administration, further fueling discussions about Ramaswamy’s potential position and the possibility of a similar outcome for him.

Who is Marco Rubio?

Rubio has been serving as a U.S. Senator since 2011 and is currently the Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. Before Trump announced JD Vance as his running mate, Rubio was considered a potential candidate for the position.