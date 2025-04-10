Slovak President hosts banquet at Bratislava Castle in honour of Prez Murmu

Bratislava, April 10 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday attended a banquet hosted in her honour by Slovakia President Peter Pellegrini at the historic Bratislava Castle.

Taking to X, the President's office posted, "The Slovak artists presented captivating musical performances including that of National Anthem, signifying the strong cultural bond between the two countries."

President Murmu thanked the Slovak Government and the people of Slovakia for the warm welcome and hospitality.

"She said that from yoga and Ayurveda to Indian cuisine, the love for Indian culture in Slovakia is a testament to our strong people-to-people connections. She reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two countries," the post further read.

President Murmu on Wednesday held productive talks with Slovakia President Pellegrini in Bratislava as both leaders reviewed various facets of India-Slovakia relations and agreed to work towards strengthening the bilateral partnership across diverse sectors.

During their one-to-one meeting and delegation-level talks, President Murmu and Pellegrini also discussed issues of shared global and regional interests.

The participants in delegation-level talks from the Indian side included the accompanying Minister of State, Nimuben Bambhaniya, as well as Members of Parliament Dhaval Patel, Sandhya Ray and senior officials.

The President appreciated the personal commitment and initiative of President Pellegrini towards strengthening bilateral relations as both leaders witnessed the exchange of two MoUs -- on cooperation in the field of MSMEs between NSIC and the Slovak Business Agency and another on cooperation between SSIFS and the Slovak Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs.

"President Murmu noted the rising popularity of Indian art and culture in Slovakia. She highlighted the immense potential for the two countries to collaborate more closely in the rapidly expanding media, entertainment and creative economy sectors of India, including the promotion of Slovakia as a filming destination and a partner in joint film production. She invited Slovakia to take part actively in the upcoming WAVE Summit being hosted by India in Mumbai from 1st to 4th May 2025," the President's Secretariat stated.

Earlier on Wednesday, President Murmu was received by President Pellegrini at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava and accorded a ceremonial welcome with the Guard of Honour. She was extended a traditional Slovak welcome with bread and salt by a couple in folk dress.

Later, President Murmu met the Speaker of the National Council of the Slovak Republic, Richard Rasi in Bratislava, congratulating him on his recent election as Speaker while reaffirming the high priority attached by India to the historic friendship between the two countries.

"President Murmu said that Parliamentarians have an important role in enhancing goodwill and mutual understanding between India and Slovakia. She noted that there has been a tradition of a Slovak-India Friendship Group in the National Council of Slovakia, and said that it would help promote the exchange of knowledge and experience among our Parliamentarians," the President's Secretariat stated.

President Murmu also met and held extensive discussions with the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, Robert Fico. She stated that India greatly values our traditionally close and friendly ties with the Slovak Republic, based on shared values of democracy, rule of law and convergence of views on global issues.

She also noted that there has been an increase in our engagements across sectors. The two leaders agreed to further diversify and strengthen bilateral relations in all areas of mutual interest.

This is the first visit by an Indian President to Slovakia in nearly three decades. The two-day visit to Slovakia spotlights the importance India places on its bilateral relations with the Slovak Republic.

It is expected to pave the way for deeper cooperation and new initiatives in various sectors, including defence, science and technology, and education. President Murmu will also engage with the Indian diaspora during these visits.

