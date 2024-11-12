North Korea jams GPS signals for 5th straight day: South Korea

Seoul, Nov 12 (IANS) North Korea jammed GPS signals for a fifth consecutive day on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, with the series of jamming believed to be linked to the North's own training against drones.

Following multiple jamming attacks North Korea conducted near the northwestern border islands between May 29 and June 2, the North resumed the jamming recently, reports Yonhap news agency, quoting the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

"The GPS signal jamming took place in some areas today," JCS spokesperson Col. Lee Sung-jun told a regular press briefing. "They took place in the western border islands, involving weak signals in the early hours."

Compared with the jamming attacks earlier this year that involved stronger signals in a move apparently targeting the South, Lee said the GPS jamming staged this month is likely linked to the North's military training to respond to drones.

The JCS on Saturday said the North has conducted GPS jamming for a second straight day, urging the North to immediately halt the provocation, and, warned that it will be held accountable for its actions.

