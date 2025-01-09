Sankranti Celebrations in Hyderabad: From Kite Festivals to Traditional Foods and Competitions

Hyderabad is fully immersed in the festive spirit as Sankranti, the harvest festival, brings a wave of excitement across the city. From kite flying to cultural events, the city is buzzing with celebrations.

Cultural Festivities at Shilparamam

Shilparamam in Madhapur is hosting the 'Gandhi Shilp Bazaar National — Sankranti Sambaralu' from January 8 to 17, bringing a blend of traditional art and festivities. The event will feature performances by Gangireddulu, Haridasulu, Budabukkalu, and Jangamadevarulu from January 13 to 15, showcasing the vibrant rural culture of Sankranti. In addition, Shilparamam will organize a special “Bhogi Palla Utsavam” for children, allowing the younger generation to experience the traditions of the festival.

Annual Kite Festival at Parade Ground

The Telangana Tourism Department's annual kite festival is another major highlight of Sankranti in Hyderabad. Taking place from January 13 to 15 at the Parade Ground, this event attracts kite lovers from across the city. With colorful kites soaring high, it’s a wonderful sight for both participants and spectators.

Traditional Celebrations Across the City

As families celebrate Sankranti, markets are flooded with people buying rangoli materials, gulal, kites, and sweets. Homes are filled with the aroma of traditional foods like murukku, garelu, and ariselu. Children can be seen flying kites on rooftops, while others join in decorating their homes with vibrant rangolis.

Festive Vibes at MGBS Metro Station

The MGBS metro station has been specially decorated for the occasion. The station now resembles a rural village, complete with small huts, cows, and colorful kites, giving commuters a glimpse of rural Sankranti traditions.

Competitions and Fun Activities

Schools and colleges in Hyderabad are also celebrating Sankranti with a variety of competitions. From kite-making contests to rangoli design challenges and cooking events, there are plenty of activities to keep the festive energy alive across educational institutions.

This Sankranti, Hyderabad is alive with color, culture, and excitement, offering something for everyone to enjoy.