Assam coal mine disaster: Navy divers continue search operation for trapped miners

Guwahati, Jan 9 (IANS) The rescue effort by specialised Indian Navy divers continued at the coal mine in Assam’s Umrangso locality in the Dima Hasao district where at least eight labourers are still trapped, officials said on Thursday.

A senior district official mentioned that the navy divers entered the mine in the morning after inspecting various tunnels through Remote Operating Vehicles (ROV). They have been trying to locate the trapped labourers in the mine.

Harmeet Singh, Special DGP of Assam Police looking after the rescue operation, earlier said, “The de-watering of the tunnel was done; however, there are channels which are pouring water back to the tunnel. We have been bringing small pumps to extract water from the tunnel and meanwhile, the navy divers are looking into the tunnels for the rescue effort. However, as of now, they could not spot anything.”

He also said that the Indian Navy rescue team has been trying to look inside the coal mine with the help of a Remote Operating Vehicle (ROV).

The rescue team also deployed advanced gears to go into the various tunnels inside the coal mine. Meanwhile, Singh also mentioned that the recovered body of the labourer was sent to Haflong for the post-mortem and after due procedure will be handed over to the family.

Notably, the body of one of the trapped labourers in the coal mine was recovered by the para divers, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday.

Taking to X, CM Sarma said, “21 Para divers have just recovered a lifeless body from the bottom of the well. Our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving family.”

The CM also said that the rescue operation is in full swing with Army and NDRF personnel entering the well.

At least nine labourers have been identified who were trapped in a coal mine in the Umrangso locality. Out of the nine labourers who were trapped in the coal mine, one is a national of Nepal, one from West Bengal and the rest hail from different parts of Assam. They have been identified as Ganga Bahadur Shreth, Hussain Ali, Jakir Hussain, Sarpa Barman, Mustafa Seikh, Khusi Mohan Rai, Sanjit Sarkar, Lijan Magar and Sarat Goyary.

