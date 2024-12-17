Minister Komatireddy Drops Bombshell: KTR Could Face 7 Years in Jail!

Hyderabad: In a sharp attack on the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy has claimed that party leader K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) could face imprisonment in connection with the controversial car race event held during the previous BRS government’s tenure. The minister alleged that KTR had committed a serious offense that warrants strict punishment.

According to Komatireddy, the charges against KTR could result in a jail term of up to seven years. He asserted that the offense was of such a grave nature that bail might not be granted. Taking a jibe at BRS MLAs, Komatireddy remarked that they appeared to be "pleading for KTR’s bail."

Referring to the BRS MLAs’ decision to wear black attire to the Assembly, Komatireddy sarcastically commented, “They are wearing black clothes to pray for KTR’s bail. It looks like they are preparing to visit Sabarimala. If KTR gets arrested, they might actually go to Sabarimala and pray for his bail.” He further stated that, according to international laws, there is little chance of KTR being granted bail in such a case.

The scathing remarks from Minister Komatireddy have sparked a political uproar, drawing strong reactions from BRS supporters and party members. The BRS camp has yet to issue an official response to the minister’s comments. As the controversy escalates, it remains to be seen how the allegations and political jibes will impact the ongoing tussle between the BRS and the opposition.

