Manchu Family Feud: Manoj's Mother Nirmala Supports Vishnu Manchu!

The ongoing rift within the Manchu family is becoming more dramatic with new developments each day. In a recent twist, Nirmala, wife of veteran actor Manchu Mohan Babu, addressed the allegations made by her son Manchu Manoj against his elder brother Manchu Vishnu. This marks the first time Nirmala has publicly commented on the issue.

In a letter to the Pahadi Shareef Police, Nirmala refuted Manoj's claims, asserting that Vishnu’s visit to their Jalpally residence on December 14 was peaceful. According to her, Vishnu visited to celebrate her birthday and did not engage in any disruptive behavior as alleged. She stated that Vishnu merely collected some personal belongings from his room and spent time talking to her.

Addressing specific allegations, Nirmala dismissed claims that Vishnu poured sugar into the generator or attempted to cut the power supply to the house. She also clarified that Vishnu did not bring any men to the house with the intention of causing a disturbance. On the issue of workers leaving the residence, she explained that they left of their own accord, citing their inability to continue working.

These statements come in response to a formal complaint filed by Manoj a few days ago. In his complaint, Manoj accused Vishnu of attempting to create chaos at the house on their mother’s birthday. He alleged that Vishnu's actions caused a power outage at midnight, leading to distress for family members, including his wife, children, and mother. Manoj also claimed that Vishnu sent away workers employed by him at the residence.

The Manchu family's internal dispute has become a widely discussed topic, drawing public attention due to the high-profile nature of those involved. With Nirmala’s statement contradicting Manoj’s claims, the matter has taken an unexpected turn, and further developments are being closely watched.

