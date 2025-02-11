Kannappa's Shiva Shiva Shankara Song Launched by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

In an extraordinary turn of events, the highly awaited film Kannappa has just unveiled its first song Shiva Shiva Shankara on Monday. Making this moment even more special, Pujya Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Guruji, the revered founder of the Art of Living Foundation, has graced the occasion by launching the song. This marks the first time Guruji has lent his presence to the music release of a film, making this a truly landmark event.

The song has been launched at Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ji’s ashram in Bangalore, with the team of Kannappa, including Dr. Mohan babu, Vishnu Manchu, director Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannada distributor Rockline Venkatesh, actress Sumalatha, Bharathi Vishnuvardhan, music director Stephen Devassy, actor Arpit Ranka, and lyricist Ramjogaya Sastry, alongside other esteemed dignitaries. Deeply rooted in devotion, the song captures the essence of Lord Shiva’s divine energy, making its release an occasion of immense spiritual significance. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Guruji’s blessings for the song launch have created a spiritually enriching experience for all devotees of Lord Shiva.

In an official statement, the production team expresses their gratitude, saying, "This film is a labor of devotion, and having Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Guruji unveil our first song on our behalf is truly a blessing."

Dr. Mohan Babu, the producer of Kannappa, also shares his thoughts, stating, “It is an honor to have Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Guruji launch this sacred song. Kannappa is a film deeply connected to Lord Shiva, and this moment adds immense spiritual value to our journey.”

Hindi version sung by Javed Ali and composed by Stephen Devassy, the song is penned by Shekhar Astitwa. Shiva Shiva Shankara is now available across all major digital platforms, marking a perfect beginning to what promises to be a spiritually enriching cinematic journey.

The Telugu lyrics, written by Ramajogayya Sastry, beautifully express the protagonist’s profound admiration for Lord Shiva, while Vijay Prakash’s vocals in Telugu are deeply emotive and soul-stirring.

The song portrays a unique form of love and devotion towards Lord Shiva. The protagonist brings water in his mouth to perform the abhishekam (ritualistic bathing) of the Lingam, offers meat as prasad (sacred offering), and sees Lord Shiva in every object around him. He laughs, cries, and constantly remembers the deity in all his actions.

Vishnu Manchu truly embodied the character, delivering a masterful performance that captured the emotions with depth and sincerity. The song also features Preity Mukhundhan as his ladylove.

Released just ahead of Maha Shivaratri, this song has already become an instant hit and is set to be the prime choice during the festival, perfectly capturing the spirit of devotion.

Kannappa, an epic retelling of the legendary tale of Kannappa, a devoted Shiva Bhakta, is one of the most eagerly anticipated films of the year. With a stellar cast and breathtaking visuals, the film promises to leave a lasting impact on audiences worldwide. Vishnu Manchu stars as Kannappa, alongside Preity Mukhundhan, with powerhouse performances by Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, and Kajal Aggarwal.

Kannappa is set for a grand worldwide release on April 25, 2025!