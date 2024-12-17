Pushpa 2 OTT Release: Netflix Bags the Streaming Rights for a Whopping Rs 275 Crore!

Since its theatrical debut in 2021, the buzz surrounding Pushpa: The Rise and its sequel has been unrelenting, captivating fans across the globe. The wait finally ended on December 5, 2024, with the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, which shattered box office records, enjoying an unprecedented opening. As the film continues its impressive run in theatres, news has surfaced about its upcoming OTT release.

Fans eagerly awaiting to stream Pushpa 2 will be pleased to know that Netflix has secured the digital rights to the film for an eye-popping sum of Rs 275 crore. While there’s been no official confirmation of the release date, industry trends suggest the movie could arrive on the platform around February 2025, about 6 to 8 weeks after its theatrical launch.

The movie will be available in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, catering to a wide audience across the country.

Pushpa 2 has already made an indelible mark at the box office. With a massive opening day collection of Rs 70.3 crore in India, it has firmly established itself as the third highest-grossing Indian film, following Jawan and Stree 2. The film, directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has been receiving widespread acclaim from audiences and critics alike. ETimes praised the film for its emotional depth and strong narrative, awarding it 3.5 out of 5 stars, highlighting Sukumar’s skill in blending action with meaningful social commentary, despite the lengthy runtime of 3 hours and 20 minutes.

