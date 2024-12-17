Sonu Sood and Honey Singh celebrate their Punjabi roots with song ‘Hitman’

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) The makers of the Sonu Sood starrer “Fateh” have released its second track, “Hitman.”

The actor has collaborated with rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh for the foot-tapping peppy number. Leo Grewal has penned the lyrics, while Bosco Martis has choreographed the track. Sood took to his Instagram handle to share the song and wrote in the caption, “They’re here with a tsunami! Punjabi Munde bring the storm Hitman Out Now.”

Speaking about teaming up with Honey Singh, Sonu shared, “This journey started when both of us Punjabis met in Chandigarh years ago. Honey’s music had the pulse of the streets back then, and it still does today. Collaborating with him for Hitman feels like destiny coming full circle. His beats have given “Fateh” the edge it needed. This song is a powerhouse of intensity, addictive melody, and sheer Punjabi pride.”

The rapper added, “I’ve known Sonu sir for more than 16 years. Even back then, I knew he wasn’t just meant to act in films – he was born to create them. When he showed me chunks of Fateh, I felt his passion as a filmmaker. Getting the privilege to create Hitman for this amazing movie was like putting the soundtrack to his vision. I remember making music in Chandigarh and Mohali all those years ago, and he always assured me that Mumbai would go crazy for my music. His belief in me back then meant the world, and today, we’re giving fans something epic, celebrating our Punjabi roots.”

Talking about directing Honey and Sonu, Bosco Martis stated, “Working with Honey for the first time was incredible; his energy was truly infectious. His style, his vibe, and my vision all aligned perfectly. And then, there was Sonu—so cool and collaborative. Directing both of them was such a fulfilling experience. The energy on set was amazing, and it all came together in the best way possible. Having two cool Punjabi men leading this, backed by my team’s efforts, made it a truly joyous experience.”

On a related note, "Fateh," backed by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions and co-produced by Ajay Dhama, marks Sonu’s directorial debut.

The movie is a gripping tale of courage, resilience, and the fight against cybercrime. “Fateh” is slated to release on January 10, 2025.

