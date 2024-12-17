December 19: Heavy rain alert for Karnataka after cold wave!

Bengaluru, with its warm and pleasant climate, has, indeed, seen a dramatic shift in its climate. After the rainfall that had been experienced, the days have now become so chill that they are full of dense fog not just at morning times but through even afternoons. Residents have thus been shocked by this sudden change.

According to the weather department, another round of rainfall is expected after December 19, which may ease the cold but raise concerns over crop damage. The return of rains may soften the cold's bite, but it also poses a significant risk to agricultural productivity, which is a worry for the region's farmers.

Current Weather Patterns

Presently, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Bengaluru City are facing dry weather. However, rain showers are expected to return in five days and affect a vast spread from Bengaluru Rural to Vijayanagar.

Impact on Farmers and Locals

Meteorologically, it is a forecast that tells of a change in weather. Perhaps it would start raining after the 19th, and this might ruin the cold spell. However, the damp conditions are likely to ease the cold, but they bring apprehensions of how the crops would be affected, thus reminding them of their need to prepare.

Although the government has not declared any holidays during the cold spell, there is a great possibility that schools might declare a holiday on December 19 if heavy rains cause chaos. Parents and students are advised to stay informed about potential school closures, checking with local authorities or school administrators for updates.

The government has not announced any official holidays, but authorities are closely monitoring the situation. Residents are advised to follow official updates and guidelines to ensure their safety.

