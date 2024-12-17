Prabhas Injury: Will It Cause Delays for His Upcoming Movies?

Rebel Star Prabhas is currently filming his next project under the direction of Hanu Raghavapudi, tentatively titled Fauzi. However, the production has temporarily paused due to an injury Prabhas sustained to his leg during the shoot. Thankfully, reports indicate that the injury is not severe, although it may cause some disruption to his filming schedule.

Due to the injury, Prabhas may not be able to participate in the promotional activities for Kalki 2898 AD in Japan. With the actor advised to rest and avoid travel, director Nag Ashwin will represent the team in Tokyo to carry out promotional duties in Prabhas' place.

Despite the temporary setback, Prabhas is dedicated to finishing the remaining scenes of Fauzi and is continuing to work on the film. There have been some rumors that his injury could delay the production of The Raja Saab, but the film's team remains hopeful and confident that they will meet the planned release date of April 10th, 2025.

