Hydra's key statement on demolitions

Hyderabad, Dec 17 : Hydra will begin demolishing illegal structures built after its formation in July, as announced by Ranganath. The demolitions will start soon, targeting buildings constructed without permits. However, structures that were built with proper permits after Hydra’s formation will not be affected.

Ranganath emphasized that Hydra's focus will be on buildings that were built without legal approval. He also assured the public that newly issued permits would be reviewed to ensure they comply with local policies. Additionally, Hydra is committed to preserving local ponds as part of its environmental efforts in line with government conservation guidelines.

Ranganath further reassured citizens that Hydra would not target the poor or the young. He urged people not to fall for false rumors or misleading propaganda. The main goal of Hydra’s actions is to ensure that construction follows legal procedures and to protect the environment.

The demolitions are part of Hydra’s broader effort to manage urban development responsibly while safeguarding local resources and promoting sustainable growth.

