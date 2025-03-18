Hyderabad: Kancha Gachibowli To Be Declared National Park? Demand Grows

Hyderabad: Nature enthusiasts and wildlife advocates in Telangana are opposing the proposed auction of 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli village, located in the Ranga Reddy district. They have urged the state government to declare the land as a national park, similar to the 390-acre KBR National Park in Hyderabad.

The Save City Forest group, a collective of nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts, argued that the ownership of the land is irrelevant. Citing the Supreme Court's ruling in the TN Godavarman Thirumulpad v. Union of India case, they emphasized that any land with forest cover qualifies as "forest land," regardless of official notification. The group demanded that the Kancha Gachibowli urban forest – the green lungs of new Hyderabad – be declared a national park by the Telangana government.

The Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) has proposed auctioning the land to develop IT infrastructure, improve connectivity, and create sustainable urban spaces. TGIIC has assured that rock formations, such as the Mushroom rock, will be preserved as green spaces within the development plan. They also stated that an Environment Management Plan is being created to ensure sustainable growth.

However, this plan has faced strong opposition from environmentalists and nearby residents. They argue that the land is an essential ecosystem, home to diverse wildlife, and acts as a natural carbon sink, helping to combat climate change. The Save City Forest group pointed out that the Kancha Gachibowli Forest shares similar characteristics with KBR National Park, including habitats, flora, fauna, and topography. Both forests also host Schedule-I protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

The group reminded officials that in 1990, the Andhra Pradesh government recognized the ecological value of land in Hyderabad and transformed it into the KBR National Park. This action demonstrated the government’s commitment to preserving biodiversity, eco-sensitive zones, and water bodies. The Save City Forest group believes that the Telangana government should take similar action to conserve the Kancha Gachibowli land, citing the public trust doctrine, which mandates that natural resources be protected for the benefit of the public.

They also referred to Article 48A of the Constitution of India, which obliges the state to safeguard forests and wildlife. The group strongly condemned the auction plan, as it involves clearing forest cover that hosts protected species without conducting an environmental impact assessment or obtaining environmental clearance. They called this a violation of wildlife and environmental laws, regardless of the title or tender on the land.

The Save City Forest group demanded that the Telangana government revoke TGIIC’s plan and preserve the Kancha Gachibowli land as a vital green space. The group views the land as the common property of the public and believes it is the state's responsibility to protect it for future generations.