Hyderabad: HMDA to Expand to 10,472 Sq. Km Across 11 Districts

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), which previously covered 7,257 square kilometers across seven districts, is set to expand to 10,472.71 square kilometers across 11 districts. This decision was made by the state Cabinet, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, on Thursday. The expansion will affect areas on all four sides of the city, and a new map is currently being prepared, an official confirmed.

However, the HMDA jurisdiction will not directly extend to the Regional Ring Road (RRR). This is because 36 villages were removed from HMDA’s jurisdiction and placed under the newly-formed Future City Development Authority (FCDA), according to a HMDA official.

The merger of several villages on the outskirts of the city into HMDA will bring better infrastructure and improved connectivity to Greater Hyderabad. To improve access to the city, the HMDA has already proposed four major works, including the development of a greenfield radial road. This road will connect the Outer Ring Road (ORR) interchange at Raviryal (Tata Interchange) to the RRR at Amangal (Ratan Tata Road).

The project will be executed by Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL), a division of HMDA. In Phase I, the road will stretch from Raviryal to Meerkhanpet. Phase II will extend from Meerkhanpet to Amangal, further linking the ORR and RRR. Additionally, four-lane approach ramps will be constructed at two underbridges (RoBs) near Kollur interchange, currently being built by the South Central Railway (SCR).

The government is also accelerating land acquisition for the RRR. To enhance connectivity between the ORR and RRR, government land will be utilized to develop radial roads, as confirmed by HMDA officials. These improvements aim to boost transportation and ease traffic congestion in the growing Hyderabad region.