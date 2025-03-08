Former Raj CM Vasundhara Raje performs Shatru Vinashak Yagna on her birthday

Jaipur, March 8 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje celebrated her birthday among soldiers stationed at the Indo-Pak border. She offered prayers at the revered Tanot Mata temple and performed a Shatru Vinashak Yagna for the protection of soldiers and the security of the nation.

She also wished for the prosperity of Rajasthan.

Expressing her devotion, Raje stated that with the blessings of Tanot Mata, the BJP’s support base should continue to grow under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She also emphasised her commitment to carrying forward the ideological legacy of her mother, Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia.

Jaisalmer MLA Chhotu Singh Bhati and Pokaran MLA Pratap Puri Maharaj were present at the event.

Raje’s visit to Tanot was unannounced, but as news spread, BJP workers gathered in large numbers to extend their greetings.

Thanking them, she recalled the Indo-Pak wars of 1965 and 1971, when the Pakistani army attempted but failed to damage the Tanot Mata temple.

Her birthday was celebrated across the state, with various social activities such as feeding cows, distributing fruits to patients, reciting Sundarkand, and honouring women.

Raje arrived in Jaisalmer on Friday, a day before her birthday, and proceeded directly to Tanot by road.

She participated in the evening aarti at the temple and stayed overnight.

On Saturday morning, she performed special prayers followed by a Yagya Havan at Tanot Mata temple.

Notably, Raje had initially planned to visit Jaisalmer and Tanot on Saturday but changed her schedule and arrived a day earlier.

After completing the Yagya Havan, she planned to return to Jaisalmer to meet BJP workers before departing for Delhi.

Raje received a warm welcome from BJP leaders and supporters upon her arrival at the temple on Friday evening. BSF North DIG Yogendra Singh Rathore was also present.

A veteran leader, Raje has served twice as Chief Minister of Rajasthan and has also held ministerial positions at the Centre while representing the Jhalawar parliamentary constituency. Her visit remains a key topic of discussion in Rajasthan’s political circles, with many closely watching her next steps.

