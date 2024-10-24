Diwali 2024 Hyderabad: More Demand for Green Crackers

Hyderabad Gears Up for a Greener Diwali, But Cracker Sales Remain Slow

As Diwali festivities approach, Hyderabad is witnessing a significant shift in consumer preferences, with many opting for eco-friendly firecrackers. This change is largely driven by the Supreme Court's ban on barium-filled firecrackers, prompting manufacturers to innovate and produce crackers that release fewer harmful emissions .

The Rise of Green Crackers

Jayesh Kumar, owner of Shri Hari Fireworks, notes that green crackers have become the preferred choice this year. "Last year, there was limited demand, but now, due to the Supreme Court ban, green crackers are in high demand," he says. Environmentalists attribute this growth to increasing awareness among locals. Ayaan Vishnani, a BTech student, echoes this sentiment: "Diwali is incomplete without firecrackers, but we should think about the environment. Green firecrackers contain barium at lower doses, allowing us to celebrate with minimal damage."

Challenges for Vendors

Despite the positive trend, vendors report sluggish sales. Rajesh Allampally, owner of Bhagya Laxmi Crackers, attributes this to schools not declaring holidays yet. "Sales are low, but we hope to see a rush by Friday," he says. Vendors face another challenge: an earlier deadline to shut stores. "Last year, we closed at 10 pm due to elections; this year, it's 11 pm. This will impact business," Allampally adds.

Increased Costs and Reduced Profitability

Kumar notes a 10% price hike in firecrackers due to rising material costs. This increase, coupled with the shift to eco-friendly options, has reduced profitability for some vendors. Keerithi Ashwin from Mohan Crackers expresses disappointment: "Earlier, we made huge profits, but now, people opt for low-margin items or avoid firecrackers altogether."

As Hyderabad prepares for a greener Diwali, vendors remain hopeful that sales will pick up in the coming days.

