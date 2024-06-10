Viral Pic: SRK, Mukesh Ambani Drink Rs 31 ORS at PM Modi's Oath Taking

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the oath for his third term after an incredible win in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election. The ceremony was held in the national capital on Sunday, June 9, 2024, and it was a star-studded event with Bollywood celebrities and media personalities in attendance. Now, there's a viral photo of Shah Rukh Khan and Mukesh Ambani combating the Delhi heat by sipping on ORS worth Rs 31! The picture has taken social media by storm, and it's truly inspiring.

Fans are buzzing with excitement, expressing awe at the incredible photo. And it's not just SRK and Ambani stealing the spotlight – several other Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar, Vikrant Massey, and Raveena Tandon were also present at the ceremony.

But that's not all! Shah Rukh Khan is on fire in his latest movie "Dunki," which has been receiving glowing reviews from fans and critics. And brace yourselves because SRK is all set to wow us with his upcoming movie "King," where he shares the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan in her big-screen debut. Can't wait for what's in store from King Khan and his daughter!