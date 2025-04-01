India’s View from Space: Sunita Williams’ Mind-Blowing Response on the Himalayas, Mumbai, and the Landscape

Four decades after Indian astronaut Rakesh Sharma famously described India as "Saare Jahaan Se Accha" from space, Indian-origin NASA astronaut Sunita Williams shared her own breathtaking experience of seeing her ancestral homeland from above. Reflecting on her time aboard the International Space Station (ISS), Williams recounted the awe-inspiring sight of the towering Himalayas and the vibrant landscape stretching below.

"It's amazing, just amazing," Williams said upon her return from a 286-day mission in space. "Every time we passed over the Himalayas, Butch Wilmore [her fellow astronaut] captured incredible pictures. The view is simply breathtaking."

A seasoned space explorer, Williams has often spoken about her Indian heritage. From the shimmering fishing fleets off the western coast to the sprawling cities illuminated at night, she felt a deep connection to the land below.

"I've always described the Himalayas as ripples formed when tectonic plates collided, and then, as you look further south, the terrain unfolds in a tapestry of colors," she explained. "Approaching from the east into Gujarat and Mumbai, the fishing fleets appear as tiny beacons, guiding the way. The cities, big and small, form a mesmerizing web of lights—truly a sight to behold, both at night and during the day."

Williams, now 59, is also thrilled about NASA's upcoming Axiom mission, which will carry four astronauts to space, including Indian Air Force test pilot and ISRO astronaut Subhanshu Shukla.

"It’s incredible. India will soon have a hometown hero who can share firsthand experiences of life on the ISS," she said.

When asked if she would contribute to India’s spaceflight program, Williams responded enthusiastically. "I hope to collaborate and share our knowledge with as many people in India as possible. It's a fantastic country, a thriving democracy, and it’s exciting to see it making strides in space exploration. I would love to be part of that journey."

Williams, whose parents were of Indian origin, also expressed her eagerness to visit the country soon. Her ISS crewmate Butch Wilmore seemed eager to tag along. "Are you taking your crew members with you?" he quipped. "Absolutely!" she laughed, adding, "You might stand out a little, but don’t worry—we’ll get you ready for some spicy food."

Williams and Wilmore originally embarked on an eight-day mission aboard Boeing’s Starliner in June, but due to propulsion system issues, the spacecraft had to return uncrewed, leaving them stranded in space. After months of uncertainty, they finally made it back to Earth on March 19, courtesy of SpaceX’s Dragon capsule.

Now back on solid ground, Williams looks forward to reconnecting with her roots and witnessing India's advancements in space exploration firsthand.