Kumudini Lakhia's Death: After PM Modi's Tribute, Know Details about the Late Kathak Dancer

India's famous Kathak maestro Kumudini Lakhia passed away at the age of 95 in Ahmedabad, marking a sad day for the Kathak community worldwide. At 1pm, the Kathak legend's final rites took place at VS Shamshan Gruh, Ellisbridge.

In 1967, Kumudini founded the Kadamb School of Dance and Music in Ahmedabad, an institution dedicated solely to dance and music. Many credited and applauded Kumudini Lakhia for spearheading innovative experiments in the field of Kathak.

Lakhia initially trained under various gurus of the Jaipur Gharana and later under Shambhu Maharaj. Kumudini was especially known for her multi-dancer choreographies, and some of her most famous productions include Dhabkar, Yugal, and Atah Kim, which she performed in 1980 at the annual Kathak festival in New Delhi.

Kumudini also coordinated with Gopi Krishna to choreograph the Rekha-starrer Hindi film, Umrao Jaan (1981). Many of Kumudini's disciples include notable Kathak dancers, such as Aditi Mangaldas, Vaishali Trivedi, Sandhya Desai, Daksha Sheth, Maulik Shah, Ishira Parikh, Prashant Shah, Urja Thakore, and Parul Shah.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his heartfelt condolences on the demise of Kumudini Lakhia. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that he was deeply saddened by the passing of Kumudini Lakhia ji, who made a mark as an outstanding cultural icon. Her remarkable work over the years reflected her passion towards Kathak and Indian classical dances. A true pioneer, she also nurtured generations of dancers. We will continue to cherish her contributions. We extend our deepest condolences to her family, students, and admirers. Om Shanti."