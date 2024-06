Kajol’s ‘The Trial’ co-star Noor Malabika Das found dead in Mumbai; suicide suspected (Ld)

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) In a case of suspected suicide, former air-hostess-turned-actress Noor Malabika Das, who worked with Kajol in the streaming show ‘The Trial’, was found dead at her Mumbai flat four days ago, creating ripples in the film circles, official sources said on Monday.

Hailing from Assam, Mumbai-born Malabika (31) worked as a stewardess with Qatar Airways for several years before switching careers to become an actress.

The police said that following complaints of a foul smell emanating from her home in Oshiwara on Saturday, a team broke open the door and found her partly mutilated and decomposing body.

She had allegedly hanged herself on Thursday (June 6), but it was only after the neighbours’ complained of foul smell that the matter came to light.

The police have seized her mobile phones, some diaries, medicines, and other personal items from the rented flat and registered an accidental death report.

Later, they shifted her body for an autopsy which was conducted at the BMC’s Siddharth Hospital in Goregaon, the details of which are not yet known.

Her mortal remains were handed over to one of her friends and professional colleagues, A.N. Pathak, who organised her last rites through an NGO, which were performed on Sunday.

As per some reports, Malabika was reported to be in a state of depression while her parents, who had visited her last month, left for Assam last week, and could not attend her funeral.

Malabika acted in several films/shows/web series like 'The Trial', 'Teekhi Chutney', 'Dekhi Undekhi', 'Charamsukh', etc.

The news of her unexpected demise was greeted with shock, disbelief, and dismay on social media with tributes pouring in in her memory as many people recalled her acting skills in several projects.

