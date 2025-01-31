Thandel Has Real Names, Real Footage: Thanks to Sushma Swaraj’s Daughter Bansuri Swaraj for Granting Permission

Sushma Swaraj’s legacy as India’s Minister of External Affairs is monumental. A fierce advocate for Indians abroad, she once famously declared that she would go to any length to bring them home, even if they were stranded on the moon. One of her most notable moments of service was her tireless efforts to secure the release of 22 fishermen held in Pakistan’s jails, a cause she championed relentlessly.

When Sushma Swaraj passed away, her daughter, Bansuri Swaraj, took it upon herself to continue her mother’s mission, ensuring that the fishermen returned home safely.

Now, the much-anticipated movie Thandel, which is based on these events, will highlight the efforts of Sushma Swaraj and her family. When the film’s producer, Bunny Vasu, approached Bansuri Swaraj for permission to use her mother’s name and real footage from her press conferences, the family granted them the necessary No Objection Certificate (NOC).

Bunny Vasu expressed his gratitude, saying: “Heartfelt gratitude to @BansuriSwaraj garu for giving us the opportunity to showcase the remarkable work of your mother, the former Central Minister Mrs. @SushmaSwaraj garu, in bringing back the fishermen who were stuck in Pakistani jails in 2017 and 2018 in our #Thandel. Your support in granting permission to share the names in our real, hard-hitting story of Raju and Satya means a lot to us.”

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the film features an incredible cast with Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi bringing the story to life. Allu Aravind presents the movie under Geetha Arts, while Bunny Vasu is producing it. The music by Devi Sri Prasad is another highlight, with all the songs becoming chartbusters.

While the Tamil trailer has already received a terrific response, the Hindi trailer will be launched today by Aamir Khan in Mumbai.