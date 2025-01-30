Thandel Censor Talk: 2.32 Hrs, Blockbuster Talk - Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi's Epic Love Story Shines

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Thandel movie censor has been completed. The regional Censor Board officials reportedly praised the Thandel movie unit for delivering a classic film. The film has been passed with U/A certificate without any cuts.

According to sources, Thandel has an impeccable love story involving lead pair Naga Chaitanya (as Thandel Raju) and Sai Pallavi. The love story laced with India Vs Pakistan patriotic theme seems to have worked out well. Director Chandoo Mondeti, after Pan India success Karthikeya 2, has delivered yet another blockbuster, going by the reports.

Overall it is a big winner for Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi and the whole team. Already the film's songs have become chartbusters, thanks to Devi Sri Prasad. After Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, Thandel is expected to be a winner at the Box Office. Stay tuned for more updates.