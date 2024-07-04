TFCC responds to Revanth Reddy's call on drug and cybercrime awareness

Hyderabad; The Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) has responded to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's proposal for the Telugu film industry to raise awareness about cyber crimes and drug menace in the state.

In a statement released on Thursday, TFCC president Dil Raju and secretaries KL Damodar Prasad and K Sivaprasada Rao expressed their support for the government's initiative. They recounted a recent positive meeting with CM Reddy regarding film industry matters and acknowledged his call for industry participation in addressing societal issues.

"When I met CM Revanth Reddy recently, he responded positively to matters related to the Telugu film industry. While speaking at an event, he urged film personalities and cinema theatre owners to do their bit to control drugs and cyber crimes plaguing the society. In the past too, the film industry has stood by the government in such matters. Actors, directors, producers, distributors and theatre owners associated with the film industry. They are responsible for curbing drugs and cyber crimes. We are saying that we will stand by the government. We will soon meet CM Revanth Reddy in this regard," the statement said.

The TFCC's response follows the Chief minister’s recent comments at the launch of new vehicles for the Anti-Narcotics Bureau and Telangana Cyber Security Bureau. Addressing the gathering, he suggested that filmmakers seeking permission for ticket price increases for big-budget releases should be required to produce short awareness videos on drug abuse and cybercrime.

