New twist in phone tapping case, TV5 Sambasiva Rao received Rs 2 cr kickback

Hyderabad: In a latest development in the phone tapping case, the police have filed a counter-affidavit with the Telangana High Court on Thursday.

According to Intelligence Additional Superintendent of Police Bhujanga Rao's statement, TV5 Sambasiva Rao allegedly received Rs 2 crore towards commission for brokering a Rs 15 crore deal to resolve cases filed against Sandhyasridhar Rao. It also claimed that Rs 13 crore were given to BRS as party funds through electoral bonds. After reviewing the affidavit, the High Court asked the state government to file its response.

The case involves allegations of widespread phone tapping, targeting judges, former ministers, journalists and lawyers to somehow make sure that BRS wins a third term in power even the higher judiciary including high court Justice Kaja Sarath wasn't spared and phones of judges were snooped upon.

The state government informed the High Court that TV5 Sambasiva Rao accepted Rs 2 crore to settle cases against an individual. This information was presented in an affidavit to the High Court on Wednesday.

The case involves Sandhya Convention managing director Sridhar Rao and TV5 Sambasiva Rao in a dispute related to an HPCL petrol bank. Bhujanga Rao reportedly told Sridhar Rao to pay Rs 15 crore as a party fund to BRS to resolve multiple criminal cases against him. Sridhar Rao subsequently purchased electoral bonds of BRS worth Rs 13 crore. Bhujanga Rao's testimony states that Sambasiva Rao, who mediated the deal, received Rs 2 crore for his role, according to the affidavit.