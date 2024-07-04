Salman praises Vicky Kaushal’s ‘great moves’ in ‘Tauba Tauba’: 'Song looking good'

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has heaped praise on actor Vicky Kaushal for his dance moves in the latest song 'Tauba Tauba' from his upcoming film 'Bad Newz'.

Salman took to his Instagram Stories, where he shared the music video of the song by Punjabi singer Karan Aujla, known for hits such as 'Players', 'Gangsta', 'Mexico', and 'God Damn'.

In the video, Vicky is seen effortlessly grooving on the song dressed in an all-black outfit paired with sunglasses.

“Great moves Vicky… Song looking good. Best wishes! @vickykaushal09,” Salman captioned the clip.

'Tauba Tauba', which dropped on July 2, currently has 14,627,318 views and as per YouTube, is the No. 1 trending number.

On Wednesday, Vicky shared the music video with the caption, “Punjabi gaana aur main dance na karu?! Let’s go! #TaubaTauba song out now.”

Directed by Anand Tiwari, 'Bad Newz' also starring Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri explores the funny side of a rare pregnancy phenomenon - 'Heteropaternal Superfecundation', wherein a woman gets pregnant with twins from two different fathers.

Coming back to Salman, the actor will be next seen in 'Sikandar' directed by A.R. Murugadoss. The film also stars Sathyaraj, Rashmika Mandanna, and Prateik Babbar in key roles.

Details about the film are still under wraps.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.