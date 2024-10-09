Singham Again Trailer: Deepika Padukone Trolled Badly

The highly-anticipated trailer of Singham Again has finally dropped, but the reaction is mixed. On the one hand, it was exciting because favourite stars were coming together on screen; on the other hand, people just scratched their heads. Action drama filled with such a fabulous cast comprising Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and many more, expectations from the trailer were sky-high. But the trailer itself became notorious since it was trying to put in too big names.

Much debated Cop, Shakti Shetty is Debbu's debut, none other than Deepika Padukone, with ridicule panned by the critics when awe was the only thing she needed. Her accent and dialogue delivery are also in question, not to mention the overall look and its cringe-worthy tag. Meme lovers are raking in the jokes over the social media comparison with Ranveer Singh's all-over-the-top dramatic touch.

Also read: Samyuktha Menon's New Movie Pooja Ceremony: Photos

The biggest let-down was Deepika's promised vigour, which did not go over well with the prospects. People were awaiting a strong and convincing cop avatar, and a trailer that gave hints of it failed to impress the fans. The harsh criticism has led some to question whether the film's ensemble cast is more gimmick than substance.

As the third in the beloved Singham franchise and the fifth in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe, expectations are sky-high. With Singham, Singham 2, Simmba, and Suryavanshi setting the bar, Singham Again needs to deliver. Will the film prove its critics wrong and impress audiences, or will it succumb to the weight of its hype? Only time will tell.

#SinghamAgain cast has Arjun Kapoor & Ranveer Singh, but still Deepika is the worst of all of them. I can't man, she is so bad😭😭 #SinghamAgainTrailer pic.twitter.com/HXz89gbEq2 — Hail Hydra (@Lordofbattles8) October 7, 2024

#SinghamAgain should had focussed on #AjayDevgn but instead it's loses it focus unnecessary lady simmba #DeepikaPadukone #tigershroff has lost it same look #KareenaKapoor looks like mother?? Novelty of singham character is wasted. Action is childish cgi heavy mess. #RohitShetty🙏 pic.twitter.com/yjEQdqHRCZ — ADG (@LoverPoster) October 7, 2024

This trailer deserves an interval break. https://t.co/0fvBZmMMnH — HaveCourageAndBeKind 👩🏻‍🏫💛🦁 (@valliraghu) October 7, 2024

The worst character , the worst actor and the worst dialogue delivery award in this massy fest#SinghamAgainTrailer goes to #DeepikaPadukone Its been 11 years since CE released , but she's still having same accent & weird facial expressions, looked cringe to highest orders. pic.twitter.com/HZMVSz0XTh — Just Raj..! (@iBeingRaj_) October 7, 2024

Also read: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Nayani Reveals Trauma and Emotional Struggle, The Dark side of Bigg Boss