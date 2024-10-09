Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Nayani Reveals Trauma and Emotional Struggle, The Dark side of Bigg Boss

The Dark Side of Bigg Boss: Contestant Reveals Trauma and Emotional Struggle

The ongoing eighth season of Bigg Boss Telugu has sparked controversy and debate among viewers. While some praise the show for its entertainment value, others criticize it for its potential harm to contestants' mental health. Recently, contestant Nayanapavani broke down on camera, shedding light on the emotional trauma she experienced during her previous stint on the show.

During a casual conversation, fellow contestant Tej jokingly mentioned that Nayanapavani was heavily criticized by the public after her elimination. However, his words triggered a strong reaction from Nayanapavani, who burst into tears.

Also read: Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Avinash's Prank Irks Gautham

"How could you say that?" she asked, visibly shaken. "You spoke rudely, and it felt like everything flashed before my eyes. I went through a traumatic experience for an entire year after my elimination. My father passed away, and your words brought back all those painful memories."

Nayanapavani's emotional outburst raises concerns about the show's impact on contestants' mental well-being. The pressure, isolation, and criticism can take a toll on their emotional health, leading to long-term consequences.

While the lure of fame and fortune attracts many contestants, few speak about the emotional struggles they face. The show's format, which encourages conflict and drama, can exacerbate mental health issues. Many contestants have disappeared from the public eye after their stint on the show, leaving one to wonder about their emotional state.

The incident highlights the need for greater awareness and support for contestants' mental health. As the show continues to entertain and engage audiences, it is essential to acknowledge the potential human cost of this entertainment.

Also read: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : 8th Oct Highlights , Nabeel's Frustration