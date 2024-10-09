Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : 8th Oct Highlights , Nabeel's Frustration

Bigg Boss 8 Day 37 Highlights: Nominations Completed and Wild Card Contestants Arrive

The nominations in this season of Bigg Boss have been unfolding at a swift pace, wrapping up in just a day. However, this week saw the nominations extend into Tuesday, stirring the atmosphere in the house. Meanwhile, Nabeel has expressed his frustrations over Dr. Gautam’s continuous distancing during the tasks, a situation reminiscent of tensions from the previous season involving Teja and Nayani Pavani. Let’s delve into what transpired on Day 37.

The episode kicked off with Yashmini nominating Rohini. During the Mega Chef task, Nabeel and Prithvi’s gameplay led to Rohini feeling frustrated when the facilitator, Prerana, seemed to instruct her unfairly. Yashmini disagreed with Rohini’s concerns, leading to a back-and-forth exchange. Additionally, Rohini pointed out that Vishnupriya's gameplay had declined and nominated her to step up her game.

Next, Gangavva entered the fray, critiquing Vishnupriya’s lack of participation and commented on her being idle. She also nominated Yashmini, expressing dissatisfaction over the newcomers not engaging with the existing members and even denying them tea. Initially, Yashmini didn’t understand Gangavva’s Telangana slang, but Nayani helped clarify her comments. In response, Yashmini promised to be more social and share chocolates.

Finally, Avinash nominated both Prithvi and Yashmini, citing Prithvi’s harsh behavior during the tasks and a perceived lack of gameplay. He also mentioned that had he given food to Manikanta in the confession room, it wouldn’t have been necessary to console him afterward, thus nominating Yashmini as well. The twist came when the newly introduced wild card contestants were asked to nominate two participants, with Mehabub and Gangavva being chosen, raising eyebrows over how swiftly decisions were made about the newcomers.

Overall, the nominees this week include Prithvi, Yashmini, Vishnupriya, Seetha, Mehabub, and Gangavva. Following the nominations, Bigg Boss introduced a ration task, requiring the housemates to hand over their food supplies. With the condition that they would receive a certain amount back from Bigg Boss’s market, the housemates scrambled to gather provisions. Nabeel and Nikhil managed to gather most items, but they forgot to bring salt, leading to Bigg Boss deducting ₹50,000 from the prize money to provide the missing item.

Nabeel’s Frustration with Gautam

Nabeel expressed his irritation over Gautam Krishna’s repeated interruptions, as he constantly grabbed the announcement papers from him. He mentioned to his clan members that he was noting down these grievances, hinting that he would nominate Gautam next week for his disruptive behavior.

Teja’s Blunt Comments

In a lighter moment, while everyone was gathered in the outdoor area, Avinash and Mehabub discussed Nayani Pavani being nominated in the previous season. Teja, a new wild card entrant, casually revealed that he too had nominated Nayani this time around. This led to an awkward moment where Nayani, feeling upset, began to cry. Teja quickly apologized, realizing his words had hurt her.

Thus, the episode wrapped up with a mix of emotions and tension, setting the stage for an intriguing week ahead in the Bigg Boss house.

