‘Bigg Boss 18’: Vivian Dsena, Chahat Pandey lock horns again during nomination task

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) The upcoming episode of “Bigg Boss 18”, will be a special one as the housemates will be performing their maiden nomination task, which will see a lot of heat and sparks flying.

In the upcoming episode, going by the show’s promo, popular TV star Vivian Dsena and actress Chahat Pandey will once again be seen at loggerheads at the nomination task after their argument over where to sleep in the previous episode of the controversial reality show.

The promo suggested that both Vivian and Chahat will be seen engaging in a verbal duel during the nomination task. It all happens when Chahat nominates the actor and gives out a reason about Vivian having a lot of “attitude” .

Known for speaking his mind out, Vivian gives a snappy reply to Chahat by saying that it only comes out in front of people, who deserve it.

Chahat does not step down and replies back by saying if anybody asked him. To which, Vivian said: “Tere se baat kari?”

This angers Chahat, who then says: “Tere se mere se na kar.”

However, former actress Shilpa Shirodkar steps in and tries to pacify Chahat.

Later, contestants Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra and Isha Singh are given the power to send one more person in the jail to join Hemlata Sharma and leader Tajinder Bagga. The three choose to advocate Gunratna. Upon hearing his name, the lawyer throws a fit, gets angry and declares that he is on a hunger strike.

The promo ends with Gunratna getting violent as he is asked to step into the jail.

“Bigg Boss 18” started on October 6. This time there are 18 contestants fighting for the winner’s trophy. The names include Nyrraa Banerjee, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash, Muskan Bamne, Chum Darang, Chaahat Pandey, Hemlata Sharma, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, Gunaratna Sadavarte, Mishra, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Shrutika Arjun Raaj, Shehzada Dhami, Shilpa Shirodkar, Sara Arfeen Khan, Alice Kaushik, and Arfeen Khan.

