DMK starts preparing for 2026 Assembly polls; sets target of 200 seats

Chennai, Oct 9 (IANS) The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of Tamil Nadu has set a target of winning 200 out of the 234 seats in the 2026 Assembly polls.

At present the DMK has 133 members in the Assembly and the INDIA bloc coalition that it heads has 159 MLAs.

The DMK is chalking out strategies to win 200 of the 234 seats along with its allies in the 2026 Assembly polls.

The party has appointed constituency incharges drawn from its office-bearers, former legislators, ex-parliamentarians, and leaders with grassroots connections, including former mayors, deputy mayors, and other senior party office-bearers.

According to DMK sources, these constituency incharges were instrumental in bringing the party back to power in 2021 after a decade of sitting in Opposition from 2011.

It may be recalled that the DMK had appointed Assembly constituency incharges during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Each Assembly seat under a parliamentary constituency was given a constituency incharge and a deputy to assist.

The DMK employed a dedicated in-house opinion poll group tasked with submitting fortnightly feedback from the grassroots regarding the state government’s performance, relevant people-centric issues, the public’s needs, and solutions to these requirements and complaints.

A monthly report was compiled and sent to the party headquarters, where it was studied in detail, and the issues raised were addressed through high-level intervention at the state government level.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and R.S. Bharathi will be the contact points for the constituency incharges, taking up matters with the government to find solutions to these issues.

The feedback from a professional agency has given the party valuable insight, helping it act and resolve problems, thus providing a comprehensive grassroots report.

A senior DMK leader told IANS, “The DMK is now working round-the-clock among the people, but to get proper feedback on the grassroots realities, we required third-party support through our in-house opinion poll team, which consists of professionals. This has given us the much-needed backing.”

He also noted that the party’s Assembly constituency incharges compile these reports and communicate directly with the top leadership, led by Udhayanidhi Stalin.

According to party insiders, the DMK will emulate the same strategy used during the 2021 Assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

It is noteworthy that the party has already constituted a five-member high-level election committee chaired by Udhayanidhi Stalin who is also the Youth Wing President of the party.

The committee includes Party Organising Secretary R.S. Bharathi, Ministers K.N. Nehru, E.V. Velu, and Thangam Thenarasu, in addition to Udhayanidhi.

The committee met at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, last week and chalked out strategies for the 2026 Assembly polls.

The decision to appoint Assembly constituency in-charges was made during this meeting.

Party IT Wing President and State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa made a presentation on the challenges faced by the party in the social media arena.

According to available information, the party’s social media handles will focus mainly on the performance of the Stalin government, aiming to create a positive atmosphere for both the party and the state government.

The social media teams will also be equipped with accurate data on the Opposition and prepared to counter any negative propaganda against the government.

