Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Avinash's Prank Irks Gautham

The sixth week of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 is underway, with 16 contestants currently residing in the house. Following the nomination process, Bigg Boss has introduced a new challenge to test the contestants' skills. In the latest episode (October 9), Bigg Boss assigned a task where contestants must refrain from laughing during a comedy challenge.

Avinash was appointed as the leader of the female team, while Rohini led the male team. Rohini questioned Bigg Boss's instructions, stating that he seemed confused. Bigg Boss clarified that he was clear in his instructions.

During the challenge, Rohini attempted to make the female team laugh, but they remained stoic. However, Avinash's humorous song managed to crack up the male team.

The promo ended with Avinash jokingly saying, "Ashwathama 2.0 has arrived." Gautham took offense to this, referencing a similar incident from Season 7. "Bro, stop for a second. Don't irritate me repeatedly. If you want me to leave, I'll leave," Gautham snapped, removing his mic and walking away.

Avinash then refused to participate in the task, saying, "I won't play this task, Bigg Boss." It appears that Avinash's comedic prank deeply hurt Gautham's feelings.



