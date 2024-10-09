TG DSC 2024 final list will be out today; direct link inside!

The Telangana State Government has announced a significant update for DSC-2024 selected teachers. On October 9, 2024, at 4:00 PM, a ceremony will be held at Hyderabad's Lal Bahadur Stadium.

To check if you're selected:

Visit your district education office website on October 8, 2024, after 5:00 PM. If you're chosen, report to Warangal's district collector office by 7:00 AM on October 9. Bring a passport-sized photo and meet with the district education officer to get your ID card.

Transport services:

Free bus transport is arranged for selected teachers from Warangal to Hyderabad and back. Additionally, female teachers with infants, expecting mothers, or those with disabilities can bring a family member along. They'll also get free transport and food.

Official link: TG DSC 2024

