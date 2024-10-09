Bangalore CEO's 'Brahmin Genes' Car Sticker Sparks Caste Controversy

JustBurstOut CEO Anuradha Tiwari recently caused a storm by posting a picture of her red car on a social networking site. Since then, she has plastered it with a "Brahmin Genes" sticker. Sacred symbols are accompanied by the inscription, "Born of wisdom, built on strength." In the picture, she proudly proclaims herself a Brahmin, which made many others decry the post for uplifting caste superiority.

Also read: Samantha's Elegant Charmat Alia's Jigra Pre-Release: Pics

Shailesh Kushwaha believes these are just empty words from the post writer's side because, according to him, "True representatives of Hinduism don't flaunt their caste domination. Others shared the same views. Some questioned Anuradha's intention behind her posts as well. This is not the first time that she has suffered backlash against her "Brahmin Genes" posts.

Also read Bombshell on Hyderabad's Real Estate: Top Builders Encroach Lakes, Major Projects in FTL Zones at Risk.