Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi struggle between love and career in ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ trailer

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) The trailer for “Bhool Chuk Maaf” is out, and it promises an intriguing blend of love and career dilemmas.

Starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Sharma, the trailer showcases the duo caught in a real-life struggle between their romantic relationships and professional aspirations. The film teases a compelling narrative filled with emotions, tough decisions, and the fine balance between personal and professional life. On April q0, the makers took to Instagram to share the trailer of the film and captioned it, “Titli hai Ranjan ka pyaar; par haldi par atka hai uska sansaar, Toh dekhne zaroor aaiyega inki kahaani with parivaar. Get ready for a bhasad wali shaadi where everything goes wrong… #BhoolChukMaafTrailer Out Now. In cinemas on 9th May.”

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Varanasi, the film tells the story of Ranjan, a hopeless romantic who secures a government job to win the heart of his love, Titli. However, just before their wedding, things take a comical turn. Stuck in a time loop that repeats a single day, Ranjan must unravel the mystery behind why Mahadev paused his life and discover what it will take to make things right.

Speaking about the film, producer Dinesh Vijan shared, “Storytelling is at its best when it comes from the heart of India. At its core, Bhool Chuk Maaf explores the two biggest small-town pressures: finding the right bride and securing a decent job. Chokri aur naukri, as we say. Ranjan and Titli are madly in love but caught between the very real tussle of love and naukri, as they navigate the expectations of their heart that wants romance and of the family that wants a reliable paycheck. Layered with humor, deep human emotions, and the beautiful tradition of nek karya, this film will make you laugh, maybe even cry, and most of all, believe in love and life again.”

Director Karan Sharma added, “It’s a story dressed up in comedy, confusion, and a lot of heart. But at the same time, at its core, Bhool Chuk Maaf is about self-reflection hidden within chaos. We’ve taken a unique and fun idea but grounded it in relationships, family, and faith - the things that define all of us. It’s a film I want families to watch together.”

“Bhool Chuk Maaf” pairs Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi for the very first time. Presented by Dinesh Vijan in association with Amazon MGM Studios, the romantic comedy is slated to hit theatres on May 9, 2025.

