Sankranthiki Vasthunam Review: Anil Ravipudi's Trademark Venkatesh's Hilarious Entertainer

After delivering the blockbuster F2 and the hit F3, Victory Venkatesh and director Anil Ravipudi reunite for their third collaboration, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam. With high expectations for a hat-trick, the team launched an extensive promotional campaign featuring the chartbuster song Godari Gattu Meeda and reels that created significant buzz. But does this festive release live up to the hype? Does Dil Raju reclaim box office glory after a series of disappointments? More importantly, does Venkatesh bounce back after the underwhelming Saindhav? Let’s dive into the details.

Plot

YD Raju (Venkatesh), a retired encounter specialist, leads a content life with his wife (Aishwarya Rajesh), four children, and a joint family in a quaint village near Rajahmundry. One day, his ex-girlfriend (Meenakshi Chaudhary), now a police officer, seeks his help for a covert rescue mission. Who needs rescuing? Why does Raju’s wife insist on joining the mission? The answers form the crux of the story.

Performances

Venkatesh:

In a role tailor-made for him, Venkatesh shines effortlessly as Y.D. Raju. His comedic timing, emotional depth as a loving husband, and the hilarious dynamic with his wife and ex-girlfriend are sure to elicit hearty laughs in theatres.

Aishwarya Rajesh:

She delivers an endearing performance as Raju’s innocent yet possessive wife, particularly in the first half. Her relatable portrayal will strike a chord with family audiences, especially married women.

Meenakshi Chaudhary:

The actress holds her own as the ex-girlfriend and a determined cop. Her confidence, likely bolstered by her recent success in Lucky Baskhar, is evident in her performance alongside seasoned actors like Venkatesh and Aishwarya.

Supporting Cast:

The child actor playing Bulliraju steals the show with his adorable antics, especially in the first half. Srinivasa Reddy and Sai Kumar provide occasional laughs, while Srinivas Avasarala makes a notable impact as a CEO. However, Upendra Limaye’s over-the-top portrayal as a jailer and forced comedic scenes fall flat.

Technical Aspects

Music:

Bheems Ceciroleo’s songs, especially Godari Gattu Meeda, are the film’s standout feature. The nostalgic touch of melody and Ramana Gogula’s vocals create a festive vibe. The background score complements the film well.

Cinematography:

Sameer Reddy’s visuals are functional but lack finesse, reflecting the film’s modest budget.

Editing:

Tammiraju’s editing is inconsistent, with the pre-interval block dragging unnecessarily. A tighter approach could have enhanced the narrative’s impact.

Production Values:

Sri Venkateswara Creations’ deliberate choice to operate within budget constraints is apparent, but it does affect the film’s overall presentation.

Thumbs Up

Venkatesh’s comedic timing

Bulliraju’s scenes in the first half

Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi's Track

Bheems Ceciroleo’s music and background score

Thumbs Down

Over-the-top sequences in the second half

Forced comedy

No Logics

Analysis

Anil Ravipudi, known for his knack for entertaining family audiences, plays to his strengths with Sankranthiki Vasthunnam. The first half flows smoothly, with engaging family dynamics, light-hearted comedy, and catchy songs. However, the second half falters due to a rushed and ill-conceived screenplay.

While the inclusion of a social message about teachers in the climax is noble, it feels misplaced and disconnected from the rest of the narrative. The forced humor and loud performances dilute the impact further. A better balance between humor and storytelling, along with a more polished second half, could have elevated the film significantly.

Verdict

Sankranthiki Vasthunnam is a breazy entertainer that works best if you can overlook its logical inconsistencies and over-the-top comedy. While it’s not a flawless film, it offers enough moments of fun for a family outing during the festive season.