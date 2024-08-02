Samantha: Raj & DK's Magic Wand Transforms Her into an Action Star

Citadel: Honey Bunny is the title of a pan-Indian web series directed by Raj and DK. The spy thriller series, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is scheduled to be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from November 7, 2024.

Participating in a promotional event of the series, Samantha said that she didn't imagine herself to do action roles. It has been made possible by the Raj-DK duo, who also had cast her in The Family Man Season 2.

The star heroine also said, "It was a partnership, like when we would do action, it felt like a dance. It felt like, you know, we discussed this, the action felt like a romantic song because there was just so much sync.”

The Shaakuntalam and Kushi actress is planning to announce projects in her co-production later this year. She is literally on a roll.