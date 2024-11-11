Sai Pallavi Demands More Pay for Assistant Directors!

Sai Pallavi, the talented South Indian actress who has recently been doing great work in the film industry, has made a great name for herself by acting outstandingly in her recent movie, Amaran, which gathered a lot of praise and her name has become one of the leading ladies in the south Indian film industry, and with her remarkable talent and uncompromising values, she has carved a niche for herself in the industry.

From Premam, her debut in 2015, Sai Pallavi reached stardom. She acted as the college professor, Malar, and gained much appreciation and accolades for that role. Thereafter, she became a part of many successful movies like Fidaa, Middle-Class Abbayi, and Maari 2, among others. Through routine and continuous good performances, she became an actress with vast talent.

What sets Sai Pallavi apart from the same age group is that she chooses scripts very narrowly. She feels that the story and the importance of her character matter over some money. She will not compromise on what she believes in. This has made her a "natural actress." Unlike many of her contemporaries, Sai Pallavi refuses to endorse brands, no matter how lucrative the offers. She is focused on her craft and cannot compromise on her artistic vision.

Sai Pallavi recently spoke to a magazine about the meagre pay assistant directors take home from the South Indian film industry. "It's criminal. These assistant directors must be paid the best and have good facilities. That's the only way.". Drawing comparisons with Bollywood, she says assistant directors in the Hindi film world get more pay and more opportunities. Fair compensation for fair work is the aim that mirrors the concern of the actress towards her colleagues and the industry at large.

Fans are waiting for the upcoming projects with Sai Pallavi. After the Telugu film alongside Naga Chaitanya, her next Hindi film, Ramayana, is in production. In Ramayana, Sai Pallavi is playing the most iconic role of Sita with Rama as played by Ranbir Kapoor.

