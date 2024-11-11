There will be no Champions Trophy without India, says Aakash Chopra

New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) Amid uncertainty over India's travel to Pakistan for next year's Champions Trophy, cricketer-turned commentator Aakash Chopra feels that the tournament can't happen with India.

As per reports, the BCCI had informed the ICC that India would not travel to Pakistan for the mega event and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has sought the guidance of the federal government. Meanwhile, Chopra argues that India’s absence could force the ICC to reconsider the tournament altogether due to the financial implications of missing the sport’s largest market.

Chopra highlighted that India’s participation is fundamental for the success of any ICC tournament, citing its impact on broadcast revenues. "Yes, this is an ICC event. Broadcasters have committed money for the event. But there is always a rider that if ICC cannot ensure India's participation, then the broadcasters will not invest or there will be a financial re-evaluation. If India does not participate, the money falls drastically," Aakash said on his YouTube channel, reflecting on the ongoing saga over the Champions Trophy.

The Champions Trophy’s return after an eight-year hiatus will feature the world’s top eight cricketing nations, with Pakistan awarded the hosting rights. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has repeatedly emphasised that if India intends to play Pakistan, it must be willing to travel to Pakistan. However, India’s concerns around security have led to a reluctance to participate in Pakistan, a position further solidified by geopolitical tensions.

Chopra speculated that if the Champions Trophy goes forward, India’s matches may be shifted to a neutral location like the UAE.

"The last PCB board chief during the 2023 ODI World Cup said 'dushman mulk ja rahe hum' (we are going into the enemy's territory). In the future, if Pakistan decides not to play against India, there will be repercussions. India will also face repercussions if they do not visit Pakistan, but the sanctions will be financial, and how can the ICC stop India's money going to India? Pakistan do not have that kind of leverage. This is the hard reality. I feel it is absolutely certain that there will be no Champions Trophy without India. Every team, including Pakistan, understands this," Chopra added.

During the 2023 ODI World Cup, Pakistan voiced displeasure at travelling to India, yet participated. Chopra believes that all involved understand that India’s absence could threaten the Champions Trophy’s feasibility.

"PCB knows the reality that if the Indian government has decided not to give permission to their team to travel to Pakistan, then the team cannot come and Champions Trophy without India won't be possible. It is the reality. In all likelihood, India matches will be played in the UAE," Chopra added.

