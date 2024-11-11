Top 10 Christmas movies to watch on this Winter holiday!

As flakes begin to fall and the holiday season is near, no better way to get cosy than to snuggle up with a warm cup of hot chocolate and a classic winter movie. Here are the top 10 best movies to watch this winter; they are sure to bring joy, laughter, and festive cheer to cold winter nights.

Love Actually (2003)

Eight couples discuss love, heartbreak, and relationships in the lead-up to Christmas. The Prime Minister (Hugh Grant) falls for his new personal assistant, Natalie (Martine McCutcheon). Mark secretly pines for his best friend's wife, Juliet (Keira Knightley). Jamie runs away to France after his wife's infidelity and finds love in his Portuguese housekeeper, Aurelia. John (Martin Freeman) and Judy (Joanna Page) find each other through an awkward yet charming romance.

A Christmas Without Snow (1980)

A recent divorcee who failed to connect with her young son moves to a new town. She meets a music teacher, Russ, who helps her regain the spirit of Christmas and love. When Zoe is struggling with life as a single mum, she finds comfort within the community and possibly a second chance at love.

Christmas in the Clouds (2004)

Ray Clouds On Fire (Wes Studi) is a Native American man who returns to his reservation over Christmas. There, he meets up with his family and former flame, Mary (Mia Cottet). As Ray deals with his past and his sense of cultural identity, it leads him to redemption and love.

White Christmas (1954).

Two soldiers-turned-performers, Bob Wallace (Bing Crosby) and Phil Davis (Danny Kaye), join a sister act, Betty (Rosemary Clooney) and Judy (Vera-Ellen). They travel to Pine Tree, Vermont, to perform before their former commander, General Waverly. When they get there, they find the general's ski resort in disrepair and set out a scheme to save it with an incredible Christmas spectacular show.

The Greatest Christmas Gift of All (2000)

Sisters Samantha (played by Hallee Hirsh) and Jillian (Spencer Breslin) find a snow-generation machine. They use it to have a white Christmas, but things get out of hand as the machine cannot be controlled. As they try to reverse the damage, they experience the real meaning of Christmas.

Let It Snow (2019)

Their lives cross over on this snowy Christmas Eve through Julie (Isabela Merced) reconnecting with her boyhood friend Stuart (Shameik Moore), Tobin's (Mitchell Hope) unrequited love for his best friend Angie (Kiernan Shipka), and Addie (Odeya Rush) over self-centeredness. As their tales unfold, they come to understand love, friendship, and the magic of Christmas.

The Holiday, 2006

Swapped for the Holidays, two heartbroken women, Amanda and Iris are to try out a house-swapping holiday. This is so that they can benefit from being far away from their miserable lives. Amanda enjoys the love and passion of Iris's brother Graham, but Iris enjoys the charming film composer Miles. In love, loss, and discovery, these women find their true home and belonging.

It's a Wonderful Life 1946

George Bailey's guardian angel, Clarence, shows him the value of his life and the difference he's made to others. His struggles as a small-town businessman and family man are revealed, pointing out the importance of relationships and community.

Elf (2003)

Buddy (Will Ferrell) is the son raised by elves, who goes to New York City to meet his father, Walter (James Caan). Buddy spreads Christmas cheer and unites with his father, where he finds love with Jovie (Zooey Deschanel).

Home Alone (1990)

An 8-year-old boy, Kevin McCallister, accidentally gets left behind. He furiously defends his house against two inept burglars through gelled booby traps. Meanwhile, his family is desperately trying to get reunited with him.

